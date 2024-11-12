Left Menu

Yoon's Diplomatic Tour: Bridging Asia and the Americas

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Peru and Brazil from Nov. 14-21 to attend the APEC and G20 summits. He will engage in bilateral talks with global leaders, and potentially a trilateral meeting, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:42 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit: Wikipidea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit Peru and Brazil from November 14 to 21, marking a significant diplomatic tour as he attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits.

During the APEC conference in Lima, President Yoon is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A senior official hinted at the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving U.S. President Joe Biden.

In addition to official discussions in Peru and Brazil, Seoul is arranging further bilateral talks with leaders from Vietnam, Mexico, and other nations, highlighting Yoon's commitment to fostering robust international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

