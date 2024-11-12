Yoon's Diplomatic Tour: Bridging Asia and the Americas

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit Peru and Brazil from November 14 to 21, marking a significant diplomatic tour as he attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits.

During the APEC conference in Lima, President Yoon is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A senior official hinted at the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving U.S. President Joe Biden.

In addition to official discussions in Peru and Brazil, Seoul is arranging further bilateral talks with leaders from Vietnam, Mexico, and other nations, highlighting Yoon's commitment to fostering robust international partnerships.

