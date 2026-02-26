High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

In a notable diplomatic engagement, Kirill Dmitriev, serving as the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, participated in discussions with officials from the United States. The meeting took place in the city of Geneva, according to sources.

The state-run RIA news agency reported the occurrence of these talks but highlighted that Dmitriev refrained from offering any details or comments on the results or proceedings of the meeting.

Officials and onlookers remain in anticipation as the implications of these high-level talks could hold significant diplomatic consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)