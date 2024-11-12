Left Menu

AIMIM Candidate Dismisses 'Vote Jihad' as BJP Rhetoric

AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel rebutted BJP's 'vote jihad' claim, calling it election rhetoric. He criticized the BJP for using divisive tactics and stressed local issues for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Jaleel is optimistic his campaign will resonate, despite fewer seats contested compared to the previous election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:02 IST
AIMIM Candidate Dismisses 'Vote Jihad' as BJP Rhetoric
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel has refuted claims of a 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra, denouncing it as mere electoral rhetoric by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jaleel, running from the Aurangabad East assembly seat, criticized the ruling party for using divisive religious issues instead of addressing local concerns like development projects. He emphasized the significance of focusing on community issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

Believing in grassroots support, Jaleel expressed confidence that the electorate will back AIMIM, focusing on seats with strong candidates to prevent any advantage to BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024