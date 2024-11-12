AIMIM Candidate Dismisses 'Vote Jihad' as BJP Rhetoric
AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel rebutted BJP's 'vote jihad' claim, calling it election rhetoric. He criticized the BJP for using divisive tactics and stressed local issues for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Jaleel is optimistic his campaign will resonate, despite fewer seats contested compared to the previous election.
AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel has refuted claims of a 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra, denouncing it as mere electoral rhetoric by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Jaleel, running from the Aurangabad East assembly seat, criticized the ruling party for using divisive religious issues instead of addressing local concerns like development projects. He emphasized the significance of focusing on community issues ahead of the upcoming elections.
Believing in grassroots support, Jaleel expressed confidence that the electorate will back AIMIM, focusing on seats with strong candidates to prevent any advantage to BJP and its allies.
