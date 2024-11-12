AIMIM Candidate Dismisses 'Vote Jihad' as BJP Rhetoric

AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel has refuted claims of a 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra, denouncing it as mere electoral rhetoric by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jaleel, running from the Aurangabad East assembly seat, criticized the ruling party for using divisive religious issues instead of addressing local concerns like development projects. He emphasized the significance of focusing on community issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

Believing in grassroots support, Jaleel expressed confidence that the electorate will back AIMIM, focusing on seats with strong candidates to prevent any advantage to BJP and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)