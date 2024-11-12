Left Menu

Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav Rally Against UPPSC Exam Irregularities

BSP Chief Mayawati and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for exam paper leaks and irregularities surrounding UPPSC exams. Both leaders urged urgency in resolving the issues, emphasizing students' struggles with unemployment and urging timely completion of recruitments amidst ongoing protests by aspirants demanding exam reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:41 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati has called on the Uttar Pradesh government to address ongoing controversies over the leaking of UPPSC exam papers. In a public statement, she emphasized the urgent need to rectify these issues, urging the government to reform state's examination procedures.

Mayawati highlighted widespread concern over recent police actions against students protesting the Commission's failure to conduct the 2024 preliminary exams in a single sitting. She questioned the state's capacity to effectively manage such critical exams simultaneously, pointing to the necessity for reliable exam conduct, and urged the government to focus on these areas.

The issue also drew criticism from Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over protests by exam aspirants. Yadav accused the government of neglecting students, using political distractions, and failing to address long-standing job vacancies, warning that continued negligence could cost BJP its standing. Protests demanding a single-day exam spiral continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

