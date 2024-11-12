Moldova Protests Russian Drone Intrusions
Moldova's foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to issue a formal protest after two Russian drones landed on Moldovan territory. This incident is part of a pattern where Russian strike drones, aimed at Ukraine, occasionally cross into Moldova, raising regional tensions.
Updated: 12-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:04 IST
Moldova's foreign ministry took decisive diplomatic action on Tuesday, summoning the Russian ambassador to deliver a note of protest.
The protest came after two Russian drones landed on Moldovan soil last Sunday, illustrating a repeated breach of Moldova's territory.
Russia's ongoing drone operations targeting Ukraine have, at times, inadvertently affected neighboring Moldova, escalating the regional tension.
