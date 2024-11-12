Left Menu

Modi Accuses Congress of Dividing Tribal Communities Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Prime Minister Modi, in a Maharashtra campaign rally, accused Congress of dividing the tribal communities to weaken them. Emphasizing unity, he praised Maharashtra's development under Mahayuti and criticized the opposition's hindrance. Modi urged voters to prevent the MVA from hampering the state's progress.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra prepares for pivotal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his critique of Congress, accusing it of dividing tribal communities. Campaigning in Chandrapur, Modi alleged that Congress aims to weaken these groups by promoting internal divisions, urging them to maintain unity instead.

Highlighting the achievements of the Mahayuti government, Modi lauded the state's rapid development over the past two and a half years. He pointed to increased foreign investment, improved infrastructure, including new airports and railways, and transformation projects at over 100 railway stations as testament to the administration's success.

The Prime Minister also criticized the opposition, composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party, for allegedly stalling regional development. With elections set for November, Modi implored voters to reject the opposition's attempts to impede Maharashtra's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

