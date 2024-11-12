Modi Accuses Congress of Dividing Tribal Communities Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

As Maharashtra prepares for pivotal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his critique of Congress, accusing it of dividing tribal communities. Campaigning in Chandrapur, Modi alleged that Congress aims to weaken these groups by promoting internal divisions, urging them to maintain unity instead.

Highlighting the achievements of the Mahayuti government, Modi lauded the state's rapid development over the past two and a half years. He pointed to increased foreign investment, improved infrastructure, including new airports and railways, and transformation projects at over 100 railway stations as testament to the administration's success.

The Prime Minister also criticized the opposition, composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party, for allegedly stalling regional development. With elections set for November, Modi implored voters to reject the opposition's attempts to impede Maharashtra's progress.

