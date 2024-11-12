Qatar's Cabinet Shuffle: New Leaders Appointed

Qatar's Emir made significant changes to the nation's cabinet on Tuesday, naming new leaders for several key ministries.

The CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, was appointed as the new minister of health. However, questions remain about whether he will continue in his current role as CEO.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, previously responsible for QIA's Asia-Pacific and Africa investments, was appointed minister of commerce and industry. His future responsibilities at QIA and Ooredoo remain uncertain. Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, known for her international cooperation efforts, was promoted to education minister.

