PM Modi Denounces Opposition with Double PhD Jibe in Maharashtra Rally

In a fiery rally in Chandrapur, PM Narendra Modi criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for hindering Maharashtra's development, labeling them as 'the biggest player of corruption'. He promoted BJP's manifesto as a 'development guarantee' and highlighted BJP's progress in infrastructure and foreign investments in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address during a rally in Chandrapur's Chimur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a fierce attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, attributing stagnation in Maharashtra's development to their governance. Charging the coalition with practicing corruption, Modi likened the MVA's stalling of projects to having a 'PhD' in halting progress.

Modi's criticism extended to the Congress party, accused of expertly obstructing development efforts in Maharashtra over the past 2.5 years. The Prime Minister questioned if the citizens of Chimbur would allow the return of what he termed a 'license to loot' under the MVA, further praising the swift developmental progress under the Mahayuti government.

During the rally, Modi lauded BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, describing it as a 'Vikas Ki Guarantee' for Maharashtra. He emphasized the achievements under BJP rule, including foreign investments and infrastructure advancements like new airports and expressways, underscoring the double engine development with the NDA at the center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

