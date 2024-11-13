Left Menu

Mahua Maji Appeals to Transform Ranchi in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

As Jharkhand begins its first phase of assembly elections, Mahua Maji of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha calls voters to support her mission to revitalize Ranchi. With a focus on development and infrastructure, Maji emphasizes her broad experience and vision to enhance the state's capital, Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:05 IST
JMM candidate from Ranchi, Mahua Maji. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections has commenced, and Mahua Maji, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's candidate from Ranchi, has made a fervent appeal to voters. Maji emphasized her commitment to transforming Ranchi into a true state capital by drawing on her extensive experience across various sectors.

Maji declared, "I want development for Ranchi, which currently lacks the attributes of a capital city. My vision for Ranchi includes infrastructure and educational advancements," highlighting her background in women's commission work and global exposure. She pledged to contribute significantly to both state and urban development.

Desiring to create a clean and efficient living environment, Maji laid out her ambitious plans, including improved drainage systems and new educational and cultural institutions such as medical and engineering colleges, academies, and a film city. Her campaign against BJP incumbent CP Singh is part of a larger contestation involving key candidates from both BJP and Congress.

Voting opened at 7:00 am across 43 constituencies, involving 683 candidates. Mock polls ensured readiness, and security was tightened with over 200 companies of forces available to maintain order. With the BJP-led NDA aiming to displace the JMM-led coalition, key fights include those in Seraikela, Jamshedpur East, and Jaganathpur.

Polling for the remaining seats is scheduled for November 20, and vote counting will occur on November 23. The closely watched elections involve elaborate security and an intricate political landscape, setting the stage for potential shifts in Jharkhand's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

