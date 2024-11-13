Mahua Maji's Vision for Ranchi: Transformation in Jharkhand Elections

As the first phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand unfolds, Mahua Maji, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate from Ranchi, expressed her ambition to transform the state's capital. Maji aims to drive development, claiming Ranchi currently lacks the stature of a capital city. Her experience across various sectors, including women's commission and international travels, shapes her vision.

Maji emphasized a comprehensive development strategy for Jharkhand and Ranchi, focusing on environmental cleanliness and infrastructure. She highlighted incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren's vision of constructing numerous flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion. Recent achievements include a modern transport hub, with plans for medical, engineering, and MBA colleges, alongside cultural academies and a prospective IT sector boost. "I wish to serve the people," she stated, accentuating her dedication to public service.

In a critical face-off, Maji contests against BJP's CP Singh, the incumbent MLA from Ranchi, as voting commenced on Wednesday morning. Voters in 43 out of the state's 81 seats are casting their ballots. Elaborate security measures have been deployed, with polling running until 5:00 pm, except at 950 sensitive booths closing at 4:00 pm. The BJP-led NDA strives to overthrow the JMM-led coalition in this pivotal election, featuring prominent contenders like ex-Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar.

