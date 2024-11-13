Sudan's Unseen War: Unraveling a Global Crisis

In a stern address, the U.N. political chief accused foreign allies of Sudan's military factions of fueling a war responsible for over 24,000 deaths. Rosemary DiCarlo said external support, including weapons, perpetuates the conflict, urging immediate international intervention.

Sudan has been embroiled in turmoil since April 2023, with tensions erupting between military and paramilitary forces. The conflict, intensified by external support, has triggered the world's worst displacement crisis. The United Nations calls for renewed efforts towards a negotiated peace.

The United Nations highlights alarming humanitarian needs, with millions displaced and famine conditions reported. U.N. officials stressed the urgency of global action to protect civilians and broker peace talks, as both sides are emboldened by foreign backing.

