Trailblazing Trans Candidate Paves Path for Equality in Sri Lanka

Chanu Nimesha stands as Sri Lanka's first openly transgender candidate in its parliamentary election, aiming to cultivate a more inclusive political atmosphere on the island. Representing the Socialist Party, she is part of the 8,000 candidates running for seats, emphasizing the importance of visibility and social justice.

Transgender individuals, estimated at about 1% of the population, often face societal rejection and lack political representation. Nimesha's campaign has garnered attention, highlighting her potential impact in a society emerging from a severe economic crisis exacerbated by COVID-19 and supported by an IMF bailout.

A passionate advocate for social change, Nimesha combines her professional life as a quantity surveyor with activism and the arts. Her personal history is marked by resilience, from losing her father in an insurgency to breaking ties with her conservative family, driving her quest for inclusiveness and acceptance in society.

