Rajasthan Bypolls: Voter Turnout Reaches 25% by Early Hours

Reporting live from Rajasthan, bypolls for seven assembly seats commenced early Wednesday morning, drawing nearly 25% of eligible voters to the polls in the first four hours. According to election officials, districts like Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, and Dausa recorded varying voter participation, indicative of political engagement in the state.

Ramgarh emerged at the forefront with 28.97% voter turnout, with other constituencies observing a slightly lower percentage. Jhunjhunu registered 23.12%, while Dausa saw 20.43% of its electorate casting votes by mid-morning.

The election department emphasizes that voting will proceed until 6 pm today, ensuring ample time for public participation. All eyes are now on the counting day slated for November 23, with political parties eagerly anticipating the results of this closely watched election.

