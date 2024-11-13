Left Menu

Constitution vs. Invisible Forces: Sule Criticizes Shah's Waqf Board Amendment

Union Minister Amit Shah vows to change the Waqf board law, sparking criticism from NCP-SP's Supriya Sule. She argues that the government should adhere to constitutional principles, not 'invisible forces.' Sule also condemns BJP's divisive rhetoric, reiterating a commitment to unity as envisioned by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:40 IST
NCP-SP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah's assertive declaration to amend the Waqf board law has prompted sharp criticism from NCP-SP's Supriya Sule. Sule, addressing her concerns, emphasized that India functions under the Constitution, rejecting any governance by 'invisible forces.'

Shah claims the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposes the Waqf board law changes but announced that the bill would soon pass in Parliament. Highlighting issues in Karnataka, he says no one would declare private land as Waqf property once the amendments are made.

Sule rebuked the BJP-led alliance's slogan, equating it to a violation of India's constitutional ethos of unity promoted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi accused Congress of inciting social division and urged for national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

