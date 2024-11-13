Euro Zone Market Tensions Rise Amid U.S. Financial Influences

Euro zone borrowing costs climbed on Wednesday, influenced by higher U.S. yields and a sluggish European economic outlook, heightening expectations for European Central Bank rate adjustments.

German investor sentiment declined this month, fueled by Donald Trump's U.S. election victory and the German government's collapse, adding to economic uncertainty.

U.S. Treasury yields soared as bond investors anticipated inflationary policies from the new administration, prompting fluctuations in German 2-year and 10-year yields, along with changes in the Italian bond market.

