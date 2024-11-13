Maratha Fury: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Stand Against the BJP
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil criticizes the BJP-led government, accusing it of ignoring the Maratha community’s reservation demands while focusing on Hindu unity. He predicts an electoral defeat for the ruling coalition, arguing that the Marathas will use their influence to push for change.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, accusing it of sidelining the community's demand for reservation. Patil claims the government exploited Marathas while promoting Hindu unity, and emphasizes the potential electoral consequences.
With the state assembly polls approaching, Patil has rallied significant support among Marathas, highlighting their disillusionment with the ruling coalition. He argues that the Maratha community is prepared to use its political power to challenge those in government who have failed them.
Further criticizing the administration, Patil questions its commitment to farmers and other disadvantaged groups, citing unmet promises and poor governance under the 'Mahayuti' banner. He has vowed to continue his push for Maratha reservations, suggesting a massive protest if the issue remains unresolved post-election.
