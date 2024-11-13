Left Menu

Maratha Fury: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Stand Against the BJP

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil criticizes the BJP-led government, accusing it of ignoring the Maratha community’s reservation demands while focusing on Hindu unity. He predicts an electoral defeat for the ruling coalition, arguing that the Marathas will use their influence to push for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatrpatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:48 IST
Maratha Fury: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's Stand Against the BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, accusing it of sidelining the community's demand for reservation. Patil claims the government exploited Marathas while promoting Hindu unity, and emphasizes the potential electoral consequences.

With the state assembly polls approaching, Patil has rallied significant support among Marathas, highlighting their disillusionment with the ruling coalition. He argues that the Maratha community is prepared to use its political power to challenge those in government who have failed them.

Further criticizing the administration, Patil questions its commitment to farmers and other disadvantaged groups, citing unmet promises and poor governance under the 'Mahayuti' banner. He has vowed to continue his push for Maratha reservations, suggesting a massive protest if the issue remains unresolved post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024