Trinamool Leader Ashok Shaw Shot Dead: Community in Uproar

A political assassination shook the community of Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, as Ashok Shaw, a Trinamool Congress leader, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that Shaw, once the TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12, was shot multiple times while standing near a tea stall. In an attack that unfolded just meters from the local police station, the culprits also hurled bombs.

Rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital, Shaw succumbed to his injuries. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, led by Alok Rajoria, has launched an investigation, with several suspects under interrogation. However, officials haven't linked the murder to any political agenda, despite widespread public outrage.

