Left Menu

Trinamool Leader Ashok Shaw Shot Dead: Community in Uproar

Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12, was shot and killed by unidentified attackers in North 24 Parganas. The assailants also used bombs during the attack near a tea stall. The incident has sparked local protests, with police investigating the motive behind the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:35 IST
Trinamool Leader Ashok Shaw Shot Dead: Community in Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

A political assassination shook the community of Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, as Ashok Shaw, a Trinamool Congress leader, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

Police reports indicate that Shaw, once the TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12, was shot multiple times while standing near a tea stall. In an attack that unfolded just meters from the local police station, the culprits also hurled bombs.

Rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital, Shaw succumbed to his injuries. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, led by Alok Rajoria, has launched an investigation, with several suspects under interrogation. However, officials haven't linked the murder to any political agenda, despite widespread public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024