Left Menu

PM Modi Targets Bangladeshi Infiltration at Deoghar Rally, Pledges 'Roti, Beti, Makaan'

At a Deoghar rally, PM Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need to address Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand and protect tribal families. He criticized the JMM-Congress for allegedly facilitating infiltrators' settlement. Modi pledged that the BJP would fulfill promises of basic needs if elected in the state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:15 IST
PM Modi Targets Bangladeshi Infiltration at Deoghar Rally, Pledges 'Roti, Beti, Makaan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Deoghar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a public rally in Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Bangladeshi infiltration as Jharkhand's principal concern, stressing the need to protect tribal families. He cited data indicating a significant reduction in the tribal population.

Modi accused the JMM-Congress coalition of aiding infiltrators in becoming permanent residents, harming job and livelihood opportunities for locals. He criticized the government for allegedly misleading the court about infiltration levels, compromising peace and security.

Emphasizing the issues of 'Roti, Beti and Makaan' in elections, Modi assured voters that a BJP-led victory would uphold these priorities, aiming to displace the existing JMM-led coalition. Voter turnout reached 46.25% by 1 p.m. in the first phase of the state's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024