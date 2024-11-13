PM Modi Targets Bangladeshi Infiltration at Deoghar Rally, Pledges 'Roti, Beti, Makaan'

During a public rally in Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Bangladeshi infiltration as Jharkhand's principal concern, stressing the need to protect tribal families. He cited data indicating a significant reduction in the tribal population.

Modi accused the JMM-Congress coalition of aiding infiltrators in becoming permanent residents, harming job and livelihood opportunities for locals. He criticized the government for allegedly misleading the court about infiltration levels, compromising peace and security.

Emphasizing the issues of 'Roti, Beti and Makaan' in elections, Modi assured voters that a BJP-led victory would uphold these priorities, aiming to displace the existing JMM-led coalition. Voter turnout reached 46.25% by 1 p.m. in the first phase of the state's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)