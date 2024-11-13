Left Menu

Senate Power Struggle: Rick Scott Falls Short

U.S. Senate Republicans voted against electing Rick Scott as their leader, favoring seasoned senators John Thune and John Cornyn. Despite support from Trump's allies, Scott fell short in the initial voting round. The leadership race is a test of Senate independence as Republicans retain their majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:33 IST
Senate Power Struggle: Rick Scott Falls Short
Republicans

In a closely watched leadership contest, U.S. Senate Republicans rejected Rick Scott's attempt to become their leader, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The vote occurred as Scott faced substantial pressure from allies of President-elect Donald Trump but failed to secure enough support in the first voting round.

The decision sees seasoned politicians John Thune and John Cornyn emerge as the remaining candidates for leadership, following Scott's elimination. Both incumbents have extensive legislative experience and have previously worked closely with former leader Mitch McConnell.

This leadership contest is seen as an early test of the Senate's independence under Trump, whose supporters express concerns that Thune and Cornyn might not fully back Trump's agenda. Despite this, Republicans are set to maintain a Senate majority, poised for a governing trifecta with control over the House as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024