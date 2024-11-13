Senate Power Struggle: Rick Scott Falls Short

In a closely watched leadership contest, U.S. Senate Republicans rejected Rick Scott's attempt to become their leader, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The vote occurred as Scott faced substantial pressure from allies of President-elect Donald Trump but failed to secure enough support in the first voting round.

The decision sees seasoned politicians John Thune and John Cornyn emerge as the remaining candidates for leadership, following Scott's elimination. Both incumbents have extensive legislative experience and have previously worked closely with former leader Mitch McConnell.

This leadership contest is seen as an early test of the Senate's independence under Trump, whose supporters express concerns that Thune and Cornyn might not fully back Trump's agenda. Despite this, Republicans are set to maintain a Senate majority, poised for a governing trifecta with control over the House as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)