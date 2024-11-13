Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega Infrastructure Push Amid Election Campaigning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized infrastructure development in Palghar during election campaigning. Key projects include the Vadhvan Port and Mumbai Sea Link extensions. Shinde addressed opposition threats and reassured local fishermen of project benefits. He praised party candidates and criticized opposition for stalling state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:54 IST
Maharashtra's Mega Infrastructure Push Amid Election Campaigning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates, highlighted the state's commitment to infrastructure development in the coastal Palghar district.

Shinde spoke at rallies supporting candidates Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare, detailing significant projects like the Vadhvan Port and extensions to the Mumbai Sea Link, despite opposition from some fishermen.

Shinde also condemned opposition threats to his welfare schemes and praised candidates' experience, accusing rivals of hindering state progress during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024