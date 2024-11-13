Maharashtra's Mega Infrastructure Push Amid Election Campaigning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates, highlighted the state's commitment to infrastructure development in the coastal Palghar district.

Shinde spoke at rallies supporting candidates Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare, detailing significant projects like the Vadhvan Port and extensions to the Mumbai Sea Link, despite opposition from some fishermen.

Shinde also condemned opposition threats to his welfare schemes and praised candidates' experience, accusing rivals of hindering state progress during their tenure.

