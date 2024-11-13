YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams Delayed Andhra Pradesh Budget: Accusations Fly

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu for presenting a delayed state budget.

At a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that the delay was a tactic to avoid exposing unmet poll promises, labeling Naidu a 'lying drama artiste'.

Expressing concern over unfulfilled initiatives like the 'Super Six' schemes, Reddy accused Naidu's administration of spreading falsehoods through 'yellow media'.

(With inputs from agencies.)