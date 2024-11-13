YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams Delayed Andhra Pradesh Budget: Accusations Fly
YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for presenting a delayed budget, accusing him of trying to avoid scrutiny of unfulfilled promises. Reddy cited examples such as the 'Super Six' schemes and accused Naidu of misinformation campaigns using 'yellow media'.
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu for presenting a delayed state budget.
At a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that the delay was a tactic to avoid exposing unmet poll promises, labeling Naidu a 'lying drama artiste'.
Expressing concern over unfulfilled initiatives like the 'Super Six' schemes, Reddy accused Naidu's administration of spreading falsehoods through 'yellow media'.
