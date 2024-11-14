Tulsi Gabbard: From Democrat to Direction of US Intelligence

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, as Director of National Intelligence for his second term. Gabbard, known for being the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, has a distinguished career, including three military deployments.

A former four-term Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Gabbard recently switched allegiance from the Democratic to the Republican Party, citing her support for Trump's transformative leadership.

Her military and political careers have prepared Gabbard to take on this significant national security role, where she intends to protect constitutional rights and champion peace through strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)