Tulsi Gabbard: From Democrat to Direction of US Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat and the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, has been appointed as Director of National Intelligence by US President-elect Donald Trump for his second term. Gabbard, a veteran with three deployments, has shifted from Democrat to Republican, endorsing Trump and co-chairing his transition team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:35 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, as Director of National Intelligence for his second term. Gabbard, known for being the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, has a distinguished career, including three military deployments.

A former four-term Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Gabbard recently switched allegiance from the Democratic to the Republican Party, citing her support for Trump's transformative leadership.

Her military and political careers have prepared Gabbard to take on this significant national security role, where she intends to protect constitutional rights and champion peace through strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

