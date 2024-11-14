Biden and Xi: Navigating the Diplomatic Tightrope amid Geopolitical Tensions
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Peru, amid geopolitical tensions as Beijing prepares for Donald Trump's potential return. Key discussion points include US-China relations, trade disputes, military assertiveness, and cybersecurity concerns.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold strategic talks with China's Xi Jinping during an international summit in Peru this Saturday. This significant meeting occurs as Beijing prepares for the uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's potential re-election and its implications for US-China relations.
The meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima will address critical issues such as trade, military assertiveness, and cybersecurity. Biden aims to maintain stability during this geopolitical transition period and tackle growing concerns about Beijing's policies, including its indirect support of Russia and human rights challenges.
The discussions are expected to underscore the need for clearer communication amid strained relations, with Biden focusing on topics like Chinese-made chemicals in fentanyl production, recent tariffs, and cyber threats. Additionally, efforts to foster tighter security alliances with South Korea and Japan will be highlighted in subsequent joint meetings.
