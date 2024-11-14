Legal Battle: Prosecutors Seek Pause in Trump Classified Documents Case

In a significant legal maneuver, U.S. prosecutors have asked a federal appeals court for a temporary halt in their efforts to revive a criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump. The case accuses Trump of mishandling classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to pause proceedings, following Trump's victory in the recent election. Prosecutors argue that the pause will allow them necessary time to reconsider the case as Trump prepares to return to the White House.

This request comes after a federal judge dismissed the case in July, citing Smith's improper appointment as special counsel. Prosecutors aim to provide their stance by December 2, in line with a similar pause in a separate federal case involving Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)