Diplomatic Tensions: US Ambassador Criticizes Mexico's Anti-Drug Stance

US Ambassador Ken Salazar criticized Mexico on Wednesday for rejecting aid in its fight against drug cartels, stating the nation has 'closed the doors' on security cooperation.

Salazar pointed to recent violence as evidence and criticized the Mexican government's attitude towards crime and their handling of statistics. He noted that despite assurances, violence remains rampant and visible, particularly in places like Sinaloa.

Salazar's comments included references to the failed 'hugs not bullets' strategy and a rejected US-funded program aimed at police training, accusing the government of downplaying the depth of the issue.

