Marcos Jr: Duterte Can Face ICC Probe

In a statement on Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared that his administration would not impede the International Criminal Court's efforts should former President Rodrigo Duterte choose to be investigated for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with his aggressive anti-drug campaign.

Despite the Philippines not cooperating with the ICC, President Marcos emphasized that the country remains committed to its obligations with Interpol, highlighting a nuanced stance towards international justice systems.

This development comes in the wake of Duterte's comments during a congressional hearing on Wednesday where he encouraged the ICC to pursue its investigation, marking a potential shift in the Philippines' approach to accountability for past government actions.

