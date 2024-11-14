Left Menu

Marcos Jr: Duterte Can Face ICC Probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced that his government would not obstruct the International Criminal Court if former President Rodrigo Duterte opts to undergo an investigation related to alleged crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drugs campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:45 IST
Marcos Jr: Duterte Can Face ICC Probe
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a statement on Thursday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared that his administration would not impede the International Criminal Court's efforts should former President Rodrigo Duterte choose to be investigated for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with his aggressive anti-drug campaign.

Despite the Philippines not cooperating with the ICC, President Marcos emphasized that the country remains committed to its obligations with Interpol, highlighting a nuanced stance towards international justice systems.

This development comes in the wake of Duterte's comments during a congressional hearing on Wednesday where he encouraged the ICC to pursue its investigation, marking a potential shift in the Philippines' approach to accountability for past government actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024