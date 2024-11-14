Left Menu

Marching for Justice: Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum

The Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra enters its second phase, covering 16 assembly constituencies. This month-long initiative aims to boost confidence among Congress workers and voters, urging a return to Congress governance for effective solutions to urban challenges. The yatra concludes on December 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:22 IST
Marching for Justice: Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra is set to enter its second phase on Friday, initiating its journey from the trans-Yamuna area. The yatra will traverse 16 assembly constituencies, according to party officials.

In a press conference, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav outlined the month-long campaign's itinerary, which plans to cover all 70 assembly constituencies by December 4. Yadav indicated that the yatra, unfolding over four phases, would see participation from top party leaders, starting from Gokulpur in northeast Delhi.

Yadav expressed that grassroots interactions during the yatra bolster confidence among Congress workers, as there is a growing public desire for Congress leadership to address urban infrastructure challenges. The first phase launched from Rajghat on November 8, concluding after covering 15 constituencies on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024