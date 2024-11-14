Marching for Justice: Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum

The Delhi Congress' Nyay Yatra is set to enter its second phase on Friday, initiating its journey from the trans-Yamuna area. The yatra will traverse 16 assembly constituencies, according to party officials.

In a press conference, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav outlined the month-long campaign's itinerary, which plans to cover all 70 assembly constituencies by December 4. Yadav indicated that the yatra, unfolding over four phases, would see participation from top party leaders, starting from Gokulpur in northeast Delhi.

Yadav expressed that grassroots interactions during the yatra bolster confidence among Congress workers, as there is a growing public desire for Congress leadership to address urban infrastructure challenges. The first phase launched from Rajghat on November 8, concluding after covering 15 constituencies on November 12.

