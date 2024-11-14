NATO and EU Urge China's Intervention to Curb North Korean Support for Russia

NATO and the European Union are intensifying their efforts to implore China to help stop North Korea from dispatching troops and aid to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

Intelligence assessments from the US, South Korea, and Ukraine indicate that Russia has received up to 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk border region. In return, Russia is allegedly supplying North Korea with missile technology, according to NATO.

Faced with Russia's militaristic advances in Ukraine, the United States is rallying its allies to apply political pressure on China to curb North Korea's involvement. The historically close ties between Pyongyang and Beijing complicate matters. Recently, the EU has fortified its security alliances with Japan and South Korea, asserting a strategic stance in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)