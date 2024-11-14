Congress Leader Labels RSS as 'Terrorist Organisation': A Controversial Claim

Amidst rising political tensions, Congress leader Husain Dalwai made headlines by branding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a 'terrorist organisation.' Dalwai accused the group of imparting violent teachings and claimed to possess evidence supporting his allegations.

Dalwai's argument includes a reference to the assassination of Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya and the subsequent investigations. He critiqued the lack of transparency around the inquiry's outcomes, which were encapsulated in a report kept hidden from the public eye.

Furthermore, Dalwai asserted that the RSS played a role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. He differentiated his claims from being against Hindus, clarifying his respect for those who follow Indian traditions, citing revered historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule.

