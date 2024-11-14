Families Urge Prompt Action on Israeli Hostage Crisis

At a press conference in Rome, families of hostages seized by Hamas in Gaza urged U.S. Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump to expedite a deal for their release before winter. The delegation included former hostages and their relatives, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Sharon Lifshitz, whose father remains captive, emphasized the pressing need for bipartisan collaboration, noting, "This is not about the left and right, all people should come together." The plea comes after an attack on southern Israel that ignited the Gaza conflict.

The Vatican hosted a meeting where families shared their stories with Pope Francis, who expressed solidarity and prayer for the hostages. Currently, 101 individuals are believed to remain detained in Gaza, with hopes pinned on international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)