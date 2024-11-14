Left Menu

Families Urge Prompt Action on Israeli Hostage Crisis

Families of hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas urge U.S. leaders Biden and Trump to collaborate on securing the release of captives before winter. Delegations met with global leaders, including Pope Francis, stressing urgency and unity beyond political divides. The situation remains dire, with over 100 still missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:04 IST
Families Urge Prompt Action on Israeli Hostage Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

At a press conference in Rome, families of hostages seized by Hamas in Gaza urged U.S. Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump to expedite a deal for their release before winter. The delegation included former hostages and their relatives, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Sharon Lifshitz, whose father remains captive, emphasized the pressing need for bipartisan collaboration, noting, "This is not about the left and right, all people should come together." The plea comes after an attack on southern Israel that ignited the Gaza conflict.

The Vatican hosted a meeting where families shared their stories with Pope Francis, who expressed solidarity and prayer for the hostages. Currently, 101 individuals are believed to remain detained in Gaza, with hopes pinned on international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024