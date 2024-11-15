Ceasefire In Sight: Lebanon's Diplomatic Chess Moves

On Thursday, signs emerged of a potential ceasefire in Lebanon as diplomatic efforts gained momentum. Concurrently, Israeli forces continued their offensive on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, with a third consecutive day of heavy airstrikes.

Israel's military claims their targets are weapons warehouses and military sites. Amid the devastation, wherein five buildings were destroyed, Ayat, a local woman, voiced concern: 'We say God help us.'

In a bid to halt the violence, the U.S. has proposed a draft truce, and Lebanon's officials are hopeful of reaching an agreement based on U.N. Resolution 1701. This would require Hezbollah's withdrawal from areas near the Israeli border.

