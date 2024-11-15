Left Menu

Ceasefire In Sight: Lebanon's Diplomatic Chess Moves

Tentative progress was made towards a ceasefire in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds. Diplomatic efforts intensified with a U.S. truce proposal submitted to Lebanon's parliament. Hezbollah may withdraw from border areas, and a ceasefire based on U.N. Resolution 1701 looks promising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:18 IST
Ceasefire In Sight: Lebanon's Diplomatic Chess Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, signs emerged of a potential ceasefire in Lebanon as diplomatic efforts gained momentum. Concurrently, Israeli forces continued their offensive on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, with a third consecutive day of heavy airstrikes.

Israel's military claims their targets are weapons warehouses and military sites. Amid the devastation, wherein five buildings were destroyed, Ayat, a local woman, voiced concern: 'We say God help us.'

In a bid to halt the violence, the U.S. has proposed a draft truce, and Lebanon's officials are hopeful of reaching an agreement based on U.N. Resolution 1701. This would require Hezbollah's withdrawal from areas near the Israeli border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

