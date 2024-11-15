Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Israeli National Security Minister's Role

Israel's Attorney General has urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to reconsider National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's role due to alleged interference in police matters. The Attorney General highlighted instances of operational instructions that might compromise the police's apolitical status, raising concerns within the government.

Israel's Attorney General has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reassess the position of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right National Security Minister, due to purported interference in police operations, according to a report by Israel's Channel 12.

The channel released a detailed letter from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, outlining several cases of what she termed "illegitimate interventions." Ben-Gvir, responsible for setting general policy, allegedly issued operational directives that could jeopardize the impartial nature of police functions.

Baharav-Miara expressed concern over the government's lack of response, which might be perceived as endorsement of Ben-Gvir's conduct. While the Justice Ministry and Netanyahu's office remained silent, Ben-Gvir denounced the Attorney General's actions on social media, describing them as an attempted coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

