Controversy Unfolds Over Israeli National Security Minister's Role

Israel's Attorney General has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reassess the position of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right National Security Minister, due to purported interference in police operations, according to a report by Israel's Channel 12.

The channel released a detailed letter from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, outlining several cases of what she termed "illegitimate interventions." Ben-Gvir, responsible for setting general policy, allegedly issued operational directives that could jeopardize the impartial nature of police functions.

Baharav-Miara expressed concern over the government's lack of response, which might be perceived as endorsement of Ben-Gvir's conduct. While the Justice Ministry and Netanyahu's office remained silent, Ben-Gvir denounced the Attorney General's actions on social media, describing them as an attempted coup.

