Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is planning stopovers in Hawaii and potentially Guam during an upcoming visit to diplomatic allies in the Pacific. This trip, shortly after the U.S. election, underscores Taiwan's delicate international relations amid tensions with China, which views Taiwan as its territory. Lai's overseas journey will focus on maintaining ties with Pacific nations like the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:34 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te plans to make diplomatic stopovers in Hawaii and possibly Guam, sources told Reuters. This sensitive travel comes soon after the U.S. election.

Having won January's election, Lai has yet to travel abroad since assuming the presidency in May. China, which considers Taiwan its territory, opposes any international engagement by Taiwan's government. Anonymity-shrouded sources revealed Lai's intention for a Hawaii stopover as part of an overseas tour commencing soon.

Deliberations are underway for a Guam stopover, per four sources, with both territories hosting major U.S. military bases. While on his Pacific tour, Lai aims to strengthen Taiwan's ties with diplomatic allies, amid China's increasing influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

