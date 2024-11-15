Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te plans to make diplomatic stopovers in Hawaii and possibly Guam, sources told Reuters. This sensitive travel comes soon after the U.S. election.

Having won January's election, Lai has yet to travel abroad since assuming the presidency in May. China, which considers Taiwan its territory, opposes any international engagement by Taiwan's government. Anonymity-shrouded sources revealed Lai's intention for a Hawaii stopover as part of an overseas tour commencing soon.

Deliberations are underway for a Guam stopover, per four sources, with both territories hosting major U.S. military bases. While on his Pacific tour, Lai aims to strengthen Taiwan's ties with diplomatic allies, amid China's increasing influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)