Dollar's Dominance: A Resilient Surge

The dollar prepares for an impressive week, as it is buoyed by reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and anticipated inflation under Donald Trump's imminent presidency. The greenback is nearing a one-year high, signaling its strongest performance since September against a composite of currencies.

Further monetary implications come from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which dampened hopes for rapid rate cuts. Meanwhile, the yen encounters pressure as it hovers near levels that previously incited intervention from Japanese financial authorities.

Elsewhere, Chinese economic data led to negligible responses from Antipodean currencies, and BitCoin faces profit-taking after a dramatic rally, highlighting investor caution amidst potential regulatory changes in the U.S. under Trump's administration.

