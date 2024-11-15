Left Menu

Dollar's Dominance: A Resilient Surge

The dollar experienced its best week in over a month, driven by expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts and potential inflation due to Donald Trump's policies. Meanwhile, major currencies like Sterling and Euro tumbled, while Bitcoin saw profit-taking after a significant surge recently.

15-11-2024
The dollar prepares for an impressive week, as it is buoyed by reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts and anticipated inflation under Donald Trump's imminent presidency. The greenback is nearing a one-year high, signaling its strongest performance since September against a composite of currencies.

Further monetary implications come from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, which dampened hopes for rapid rate cuts. Meanwhile, the yen encounters pressure as it hovers near levels that previously incited intervention from Japanese financial authorities.

Elsewhere, Chinese economic data led to negligible responses from Antipodean currencies, and BitCoin faces profit-taking after a dramatic rally, highlighting investor caution amidst potential regulatory changes in the U.S. under Trump's administration.

