Sheltering the Innocent: A Mother's War-Time Journey

On route to deliver her fourth child, Liudmyla Rodchenko faced the grim sight of civilian bodies under blankets in wartime Bucha. Her child, Yevhen, entered a world marred by conflict, with Russian tanks outside and survival depending on makeshift resources.

Fleeing to safety in the Poltava region, Rodchenko recounted the harrowing escape with her newborn, driven by the urgent need to shield her family from the advancing Russian forces. The Bucha massacre highlighted the dire stakes as she sought refuge.

Amid constant air raid warnings, Rodchenko, like many Ukrainians, strives for a semblance of normal life. She fears the protracted conflict's effect on her children's education and mental health, as the enduring war continues to shape daily life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)