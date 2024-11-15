Left Menu

Sheltering the Innocent: A Mother's War-Time Journey

Liudmyla Rodchenko, a Ukrainian mother, navigated the challenges of childbirth during warfare. Fleeing Bucha with her children, she adapts to a reality filled with air raid sirens, aiming to provide normalcy despite ongoing conflict and an uncertain future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:24 IST
Sheltering the Innocent: A Mother's War-Time Journey

On route to deliver her fourth child, Liudmyla Rodchenko faced the grim sight of civilian bodies under blankets in wartime Bucha. Her child, Yevhen, entered a world marred by conflict, with Russian tanks outside and survival depending on makeshift resources.

Fleeing to safety in the Poltava region, Rodchenko recounted the harrowing escape with her newborn, driven by the urgent need to shield her family from the advancing Russian forces. The Bucha massacre highlighted the dire stakes as she sought refuge.

Amid constant air raid warnings, Rodchenko, like many Ukrainians, strives for a semblance of normal life. She fears the protracted conflict's effect on her children's education and mental health, as the enduring war continues to shape daily life in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024