Biden's Race Against Time: Securing Legacy Before Trump’s Return

The Biden administration is expediting efforts to secure legacy measures, such as grants for infrastructure and environmental projects, before the incoming Trump administration takes office. Key initiatives include environmental improvements, infrastructure projects, and student loan forgiveness while ensuring funds for Ukraine aid are utilized.

Updated: 15-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:46 IST
US President Joe Biden. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The Biden administration is in a race against the clock to preserve its legacy measures before the incoming Trump administration takes over. Officials are expediting the distribution of billions of dollars in grants, aiming to secure key projects in infrastructure, environment, and public health.

In recent months, major environmental grants and approvals have accelerated, including a USD 544 million loan to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and mandates on emissions regulations. The administration also committed over USD 3.4 billion to improve transportation systems, signaling progress through substantial investments.

Additionally, efforts continue to confirm federal judicial appointments and finalize student loan forgiveness rules amidst expected pushback. With pressure mounting, the administration seeks to assure continuity of aid for Ukraine and to cement achievements before the presidency transition occurs.

Latest News

