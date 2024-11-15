Diplomatic Phone Call: Scholz and Putin Reunite

In a significant development on the diplomatic front, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation that lasted an hour, according to a German government source.

This phone call marks the first direct discussion between Scholz and Putin since December 2022, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to navigate the fraught geopolitical landscape.

While the specifics of their dialogue remain under wraps, the conversation underscores the importance of communication amidst complex international relations between Germany and Russia.

