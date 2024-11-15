Internet Blackouts Cripple Mozambique's Economy Amidst Post-Election Unrest

Mozambique is grappling with significant economic challenges due to frequent internet shutdowns following a disputed election. These blackouts have severely impacted small businesses and disrupted economic activities. Allegations of vote-rigging have sparked widespread protests, leading to clashes and fatalities.

Rights groups are condemning the government's internet restrictions, urging Mozambique's authorities to end the shutdowns that are intensifying public dissatisfaction. Businesses across sectors, from tech start-ups to real estate, are suffering losses due to lack of connectivity.

Authorities justify the internet restrictions as a measure to prevent further unrest, but civil society and international observers demand adherence to democratic standards. The prolonged shutdowns continue to cripple the economy, exacerbating the already dire poverty situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)