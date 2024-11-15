Left Menu

Internet Blackouts Cripple Mozambique's Economy Amidst Post-Election Unrest

Mozambique faces severe economic setbacks as internet shutdowns persist amidst post-election protests. The blackouts are affecting small businesses and stalling economic activities. Allegations of vote-rigging spark these protests, resulting in clashes and fatalities. Rights groups criticize government's internet restrictions, urging authorities to cease shutdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST
Mozambique is grappling with significant economic challenges due to frequent internet shutdowns following a disputed election. These blackouts have severely impacted small businesses and disrupted economic activities. Allegations of vote-rigging have sparked widespread protests, leading to clashes and fatalities.

Rights groups are condemning the government's internet restrictions, urging Mozambique's authorities to end the shutdowns that are intensifying public dissatisfaction. Businesses across sectors, from tech start-ups to real estate, are suffering losses due to lack of connectivity.

Authorities justify the internet restrictions as a measure to prevent further unrest, but civil society and international observers demand adherence to democratic standards. The prolonged shutdowns continue to cripple the economy, exacerbating the already dire poverty situation.

