Clash of Legacies: Yogi Adityanath Critiques Samajwadi Party's Heritage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a fiery critique of the Samajwadi Party during rallies, emphasizing the contrast between India's cultural heritage and the party's controversial affiliations. He accused SP leaders of aligning with figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari.

Adityanath highlighted developments under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, including infrastructure growth and heritage preservation. He stressed that recent efforts in Uttar Pradesh focus on widespread progress, contrasting them with past governance that allegedly favored mafia-linked factions.

The CM underscored transformative initiatives such as the 'Zero Poverty Scheme' and infrastructure projects, which aim to uplift marginalized communities and ensure prosperity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)