Trump Eyes Kudlow for Key Economic Role

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow for a significant economic policy position within his forthcoming administration.

Trump's advisors believe Kudlow could potentially lead the National Economic Council or even take on a role at the Treasury Department, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report further states that Kudlow has already held discussions with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling serious consideration for the role.

