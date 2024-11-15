Left Menu

Trump Eyes Kudlow for Key Economic Role

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Larry Kudlow, a Fox Business Network host, for a senior economic policy role. Kudlow is seen as a contender to lead the National Economic Council or perhaps the Treasury Department. He has met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:18 IST
Trump Eyes Kudlow for Key Economic Role

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow for a significant economic policy position within his forthcoming administration.

Trump's advisors believe Kudlow could potentially lead the National Economic Council or even take on a role at the Treasury Department, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report further states that Kudlow has already held discussions with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling serious consideration for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024