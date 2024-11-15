Trump Eyes Kudlow for Key Economic Role
President-elect Donald Trump is considering Larry Kudlow, a Fox Business Network host, for a senior economic policy role. Kudlow is seen as a contender to lead the National Economic Council or perhaps the Treasury Department. He has met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow for a significant economic policy position within his forthcoming administration.
Trump's advisors believe Kudlow could potentially lead the National Economic Council or even take on a role at the Treasury Department, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The report further states that Kudlow has already held discussions with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signaling serious consideration for the role.
