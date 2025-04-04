Left Menu

Supreme Challenge: Waqf Bill Faces Stiff Constitutional Test

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Supreme Court, asserting it infringes on constitutional rights and discriminates against Muslims. The bill's provisions alter Waqf management, leading to concerns over religious autonomy and equitable treatment in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST
In a noteworthy legal move, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have taken their concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the Supreme Court. Both leaders argue that the bill breaches constitutional protections and imposes unfair restrictions on Waqf properties.

The contentious bill, which has already been approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, stands accused of undermining Muslim community's autonomy by introducing restrictions not applied to other religious groups. Advocates for Jawed and Owaisi emphasize that the bill dilutes the statutory protections previously afforded to Waqf properties.

Critics also point out that changes in Waqf management, such as appointing non-Muslims to Waqf Boards, disproportionately affect Muslim governance of religious properties. Additionally, the bill's alteration of dispute resolution mechanisms and increased governmental control are seen as threats to the community's property rights, sparking a significant constitutional debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

