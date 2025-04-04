Cultural Diplomacy: PM Modi's Exquisite Handicraft Gifts to Thai Counterparts

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:37 IST
Gifts presented by PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a display of cultural diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted exquisite Indian handicrafts to the Thai Prime Minister and her spouse during his Bangkok visit. Among the gifts was a remarkable Dokra Brass Peacock Boat, complete with a Tribal Rider, presented to Prime Minister Shinawatra. The piece stands as a testament to the traditional metal craftsmanship of Chhattisgarh's tribal communities, created through the ancient lost-wax casting method to ensure each piece's uniqueness.

The sculpture, designed as a peacock-shaped boat, embodies grace and the richness of India's cultural imagination, adorned with intricate patterns and vivid lacquer inlays. A tribal rider rowing serenely signifies the harmony between humanity and nature, a prevalent theme in Dokra artistry. Fashioned from brass, the sculpture gains an antique allure over time, signifying India's rich tribal lineage through its simplicity and deep-seated connection to the natural world.

For the Thai Prime Minister's spouse, Modi chose Gold-Plated Tiger Motif Cufflinks embellished with pearls, merging tradition with modern elegance. The cufflinks feature a tiger face representing valor, leadership, and royalty, with detailed Meenakari craftsmanship from Rajasthan and Gujarat, showcasing India's opulent jewelry traditions. A pearl bead border softens the design, balancing strength with sophistication. These cufflinks, crafted from high-quality silver and gold plating, serve as both stylish accessories and wearable heritage.

In addition to exchanging gifts, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit, advocating the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement. He reinforced India's pledge to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors within the BIMSTEC region. Modi used the occasion to engage with leaders from Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, aiming to foster positive impacts among member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

