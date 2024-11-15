Deep Disagreements: Putin and Scholz's Ukraine Dialogue
A significant phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz revealed deep disagreements regarding Ukraine. Although no consensus was reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the positivity in maintaining a dialogue after nearly two years without communication between the leaders.
A recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has highlighted significant differences over the issue of Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Following their conversation, which was the first direct communication between the two leaders in almost two years, Peskov acknowledged the dialogue as a positive development. Despite frank discussions, he noted that there was no alignment in opinions on the Ukrainian situation.
The conversation underscores both the complexity of international relations and the importance of continued communication, even amid fundamental disagreements, Peskov emphasized.
