Trump Selects Trusted Advisors for White House Roles

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Steven Cheung as White House communications director, following Cheung's role as director of communications during the election campaign, announced the Trump transition team on Friday.

In addition, Sergio Gor has been named director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Trump expressed that both Cheung and Gor have been trusted advisors since his initial presidential campaign in 2016 and have consistently advocated for the America First agenda.

During Trump's first term, Cheung fulfilled the role of director of strategic response, managing communications effectively within the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)