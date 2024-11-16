Crisis Erupts in Abkhazia as Protesters Demand Leader's Resignation

In the region of Abkhazia, an escalation of protests has led to demonstrators storming the parliament, demanding the resignation of President Aslan Bzhania over a contentious investment agreement with Russia. Tensions have risen as opposition leaders reject the president's call for dialogue, resulting in the termination of talks.

Russia, which holds significant influence in Abkhazia, has expressed concern over the "crisis situation" and has warned its citizens against traveling to the region. Abkhazia's capital Sukhumi witnessed protesters breaking into parliament, underscoring the volatile climate and discontent with the current leadership.

With fears that the investment pact could allow affluent Russians to acquire local properties, there is significant pressure on President Bzhania, who remains defiant. The opposition insists the protests are not an anti-Russian stance but oppose the president's perceived manipulation of relations for personal gain.

