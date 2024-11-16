Left Menu

Elon Musk's Political Tides and Wall Street's $13 Billion Dilemma

Elon Musk's emerging political influence alongside Donald Trump could potentially enable Wall Street banks to alleviate a $13 billion debt via Musk's acquisition of X, formerly Twitter. Amidst Musk's platform changes, banks anticipate that improved traffic and revenues might enhance debt marketability without severe losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:25 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's political rise, notably as a close ally to President-elect Donald Trump, has sparked hopes among some Wall Street banks that they may unload $13 billion of debt linked to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Sources reveal that institutions like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America see this political shift as a chance to enhance X's prospects.

The financial sector is closely watching how Musk's changes to X, including workforce reductions and content moderation alterations, affect the platform's revenue amid advertisers' trepidations. Banks, holding onto the debt since Musk's $44 billion purchase in 2022, aim to sell it without incurring substantial losses.

With increased user activity around significant events like the U.S. elections and Musk restoring Trump's platform presence, there is optimism about X's future. Nonetheless, competing platforms attract users from X, raising questions about X's prospects. Analyst predictions regarding Musk's broader business impact add complexity to the finance world's gamble on X's revival and associated financial maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

