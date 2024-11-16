Left Menu

Biden Invited to Taiwan Amid U.S.-Taiwan Relations Dialogues

Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Taiwan during an Asia-Pacific summit. Their discussion at the APEC summit was described as lively, with a focus on strengthening U.S.-Taiwan ties. The U.S. remains a crucial ally for Taiwan amidst tensions with China.

16-11-2024
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i extended an invitation to U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Taiwan, marking an effort to deepen bilateral relations. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Highlighting the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, Lin acknowledged Biden's contributions over the last four years. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also observed the discussion, reinforcing the international attention this interaction received.

Despite the gravity of the interaction, a Biden administration official dismissed it as merely a "handshake" in a plenary room. The White House has not confirmed if Biden plans to accept the invitation to visit Taiwan.

