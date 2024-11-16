India's Century of Transformation: PM Modi's Vision for Development

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's transformation from the challenges of its post-independence era to a future of aspirations and growth. Modi expressed hope that this century will be defined by India's achievements, a journey underpinned by the nation's indomitable spirit.

He stressed the necessity of investments across all sectors to meet world-class standards and further praised the citizens for their resilience during crucial periods, including the independence era and the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi criticized past political strategies that prioritized populism over effective governance, emphasizing his government's commitment to equality and trust.

The Prime Minister lauded initiatives boosting the economy, including the youth-driven startup movement and the rise of women entrepreneurs. Highlighting financial growth, he compared the union budget's increase from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 48 lakh crore today, while applauding programs like Ujala Yojana for their extensive societal savings.

