Sharad Pawar Accuses BJP of 'Vote Jihad' Rhetoric in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections

In a heated exchange ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP for allegedly giving religious colors to the political contest. The veteran leader accused them of introducing the concept of 'vote jihad' to sway voters.

Addressing media in Pune, Pawar expressed his disapproval of Fadnavis's 'dharma-yudh of votes' call. He asserted that BJP's claims of 'vote jihad,' referencing minority voter tendencies, aimed to polarize the electorate during Lok Sabha polls, especially in certain Pune constituencies.

The topic further entangled family dynamics in Baramati, as Ajit Pawar positioned himself as a potential successor to Sharad Pawar. Recent intra-family rivalries were highlighted by ongoing campaign appearances by Sharad Pawar's wife, Pratibha, supporting their chosen candidate.

