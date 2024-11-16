Campaigning Takes a Turn: Akhilesh Yadav's Rally Canceled

Akhilesh Yadav's anticipated rally in Meerapur met an unexpected hurdle when his helicopter was unable to take off from Hindon Airport. The rally, planned for Kakroli village, had to be called off due to the aviation setback.

In response to the cancellation, Samajwadi Party district president Zia Choudhry announced that Yadav will now spearhead a road show on November 18 in the constituency. This shift comes as part of the party's strategy to drum up support for their candidate, Sumbul Rana.

Rana is contesting in a by-election slated for November 20, aiming to capture the Meerapur seat with Yadav's backing. The political landscape shifts as the date draws near, marking an important event in the region's electoral calendar.

