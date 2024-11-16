Left Menu

Campaigning Takes a Turn: Akhilesh Yadav's Rally Canceled

Akhilesh Yadav's plan to lead a rally in Meerapur was upended as his helicopter was denied take-off from Hindon Airport. In place of the canceled event, a road show is scheduled for November 18. The rally was part of the campaign for candidate Sumbul Rana ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Updated: 16-11-2024 18:33 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's anticipated rally in Meerapur met an unexpected hurdle when his helicopter was unable to take off from Hindon Airport. The rally, planned for Kakroli village, had to be called off due to the aviation setback.

In response to the cancellation, Samajwadi Party district president Zia Choudhry announced that Yadav will now spearhead a road show on November 18 in the constituency. This shift comes as part of the party's strategy to drum up support for their candidate, Sumbul Rana.

Rana is contesting in a by-election slated for November 20, aiming to capture the Meerapur seat with Yadav's backing. The political landscape shifts as the date draws near, marking an important event in the region's electoral calendar.

